Company News for Jun 10, 2026

Vail Resorts Inc.’s ( MTN ) shares tumbled 4.3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $8.81 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.97 per share.

MTN Shares of United Natural Foods Inc. ( UNFI ) plummeted 10.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share.

UNFI The J. M. Smucker Co.’s ( SJM ) shares jumped 10.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.77 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 per share.

SJM Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. ( UEC ) plunged 15.5%% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted loss of $0.07 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05 per share.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

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The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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