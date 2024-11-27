Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s Assets Surge in 2024

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional reported a notable increase in total assets, reaching R$63.2 billion as of September 30, 2024, up from R$60.5 billion at the end of 2023. This growth was driven by a rise in inventory and other current assets, despite a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. Investors may find the company’s expanding asset base and strategic financial positioning indicative of robust operational performance.

For further insights into SID stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.