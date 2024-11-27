Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s Assets Surge in 2024

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) has released an update.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional reported a notable increase in total assets, reaching R$63.2 billion as of September 30, 2024, up from R$60.5 billion at the end of 2023. This growth was driven by a rise in inventory and other current assets, despite a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. Investors may find the company’s expanding asset base and strategic financial positioning indicative of robust operational performance.
