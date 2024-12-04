Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Shifts Focus in Cement Sector

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) has released an update.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has announced the termination of its exclusivity period for acquiring InterCement Participações due to the latter’s request for judicial recovery. The company will now explore other opportunities in the cement sector. This development could influence investor interest and strategic movements in the market.

