Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Announces Dividend Payout

November 15, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) has released an update.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has announced an interim dividend distribution of BRL 730 million, equivalent to BRL 0.55 per share, to be paid on November 28, 2024. This decision reflects the company’s strong financial position, offering a potential boost to investors interested in dividend-yielding stocks. Shares will be traded ex-dividends starting November 22, 2024.

