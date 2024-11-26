News & Insights

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Files November Form 6-K

November 26, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia, a leading energy provider based in Brazil, is continuing its compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as indicated by its Form 6-K filing for November 2024. This filing underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in its financial and operational activities. Investors and stakeholders can view this as a positive indicator of the company’s dedication to adhering to regulatory standards.

