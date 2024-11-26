News & Insights

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage Executes Share Buyback Program

November 26, 2024 — 03:04 am EST

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage (GB:0O9C) has released an update.

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage executed a share buyback program, repurchasing 657 shares on the NYSE Euronext Brussels for a total amount of €144,480 during the week of November 18-22, 2024. Since October 2023, the company has bought back 39,516 shares, which is 2.4% of its total shares, amounting to over €10 million.

