Compagnie du Bois Sauvage Executes Share Buyback Program

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage executed a share buyback program, repurchasing 657 shares on the NYSE Euronext Brussels for a total amount of €144,480 during the week of November 18-22, 2024. Since October 2023, the company has bought back 39,516 shares, which is 2.4% of its total shares, amounting to over €10 million.

