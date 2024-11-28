News & Insights

Compagnia dei Caraibi Updates Audit and Financials

November 28, 2024 — 05:48 am EST

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. (IT:TIME) has released an update.

Compagnia dei Caraibi has approved a new legal audit assignment for 2024-2026 with KPMG, replacing the previous one with BDO Italia due to recent legislative changes. Additionally, the company rectified a material error in its financial statement minutes from 2023, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and compliance. This move aligns with its ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in the international market, where it already operates in 34 countries.

