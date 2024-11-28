Compagnia dei Caraibi Updates Audit and Financials

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. (IT:TIME) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Compagnia dei Caraibi has approved a new legal audit assignment for 2024-2026 with KPMG, replacing the previous one with BDO Italia due to recent legislative changes. Additionally, the company rectified a material error in its financial statement minutes from 2023, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and compliance. This move aligns with its ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in the international market, where it already operates in 34 countries.

For further insights into IT:TIME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.