Compagnia dei Caraibi Announces Shareholders’ Meeting and Highlights Achievements

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A., a prominent company in the import and distribution of premium spirits and beverages, has announced the scheduling of their ordinary shareholders’ meeting for late November 2024. The company, which is actively expanding its brand presence both nationally and internationally, recently achieved B Corp® certification, emphasizing its commitment to responsible business practices across environmental, cultural, and social aspects.

