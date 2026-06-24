Commvault Partners Microsoft To Enable Move To The Cloud And Rapidly Scale AI Utilization

(RTTNews) - Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) announced Wednesday a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to enable it to accelerate their move to the cloud, rapidly scale AI utilization, and face increasingly complex data security threats.

Under the partnership, Microsoft will offer Commvault's extensive AI and cyber resilience technologies as a native ISV service on Microsoft Azure.

This will give Azure customers the ability to discover, provision, and seamlessly integrate Commvault's trusted resilience capabilities directly from the Azure cloud platform.

These capabilities can be used to help enterprises rapidly recover and restore data, applications, and identities if systems are compromised by attacks, outages, or human error.

This collaboration will provide a unified experience across procurement, onboarding, and operations, eliminating the need for separate infrastructure, manual integrations, or external tooling for Commvault customers.

Commvault and Microsoft will also collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives, including co-selling, solution development, and integrated sales motions designed to accelerate cloud journeys and customer adoption of cyber resilience on Azure.

Commvault's native ISV service on Azure is expected to enter public preview this summer.

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