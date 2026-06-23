Commvault Gains From AI, Identity Security and Hybrid Cloud Demand

Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT is no longer just a backup-software story. The company is positioning Commvault Cloud as a broader cyber resilience platform spanning data protection, data security, identity resilience and recovery.

That matters because enterprise data is becoming larger, more distributed and more exposed. AI, cloud adoption and identity-based attacks are creating a multi-year demand backdrop that could matter more than any single quarter’s results.

Commvault Benefits From AI-Driven Data Growth

AI is increasing the value and volume of enterprise data, while also expanding the number of access points that must be secured. Commvault’s platform is built around that problem: protecting data sets, helping detect threats, supporting recovery at scale and adding governance around AI-related data use.

The company estimates its total addressable market across core data protection, cloud security and data security at $24 billion in 2025, with potential expansion to $38 billion by 2029. That gives CVLT a growth narrative tied to enterprise resilience, not just traditional backup demand.

CommVault Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

CommVault Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CommVault Systems, Inc. Quote

CVLT Pushes Deeper Into Identity Resilience

Identity resilience is becoming a more important part of the Commvault story. In the latest quarter, identity resilience and data security offerings represented 33% of net new annual recurring revenue, showing that newer modules are contributing to platform expansion.

Active Directory protection was one of the company’s fastest-growing SaaS offerings, with annual recurring revenue more than doubling year over year. Commvault is also extending protection across Microsoft Entra ID and Okta environments, which could make identity recovery a larger contributor as attacks increasingly target credentials and directory systems.

Commvault Expands Its Cloud and Partner Reach

Commvault’s platform strategy is also getting support from integrations and alliances. Recent business highlights included an integration with Microsoft Security, expanded work with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, a strategic alliance with NetApp and a CloudSEK partnership focused on exposed credentials on the dark web.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD is relevant to this discussion because Commvault’s expanded integration with CrowdStrike connects threat visibility with recovery workflows. Okta, Inc. OKTA also fits the theme, as Commvault has extended identity resilience to Okta environments.

The broader partner ecosystem reinforces Commvault’s role in hybrid and multi-cloud operations. The company’s materials also highlight cloud partners such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft and Oracle, underscoring the need to protect workloads across fragmented enterprise infrastructure.

CVLT Still Must Prove It Can Sustain the Trend

The opportunity is attractive, but not frictionless. Commvault competes in a highly fragmented market against vendors such as Rubrik, Inc. RBRK, Cohesity and Veeam, as well as cloud providers and other cybersecurity companies.

Rubrik is a direct peer in data security and cyber resilience, making it an important comparison point for investors assessing CVLT’s competitive position. Commvault also faces risks from pricing pressure, longer enterprise sales cycles, reseller execution and hyperscalers expanding native cloud protection capabilities.

Currency and international execution add another layer of variability. In fiscal 2026, international markets accounted for a sizable portion of revenues, so foreign exchange swings and regional demand conditions can affect reported growth.

How CVLT's Zacks Signals Frame the Trend Bet

The bottom line is that CVLT has exposure to several durable technology themes: AI-driven data growth, cyber resilience, identity recovery and hybrid cloud complexity. The company’s SaaS annual recurring revenue rose 42% year over year to $400 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, while subscription annual recurring revenue increased 27% to $989 million.

Still, the stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rating suggests a more balanced near-term earnings outlook rather than a clear positive estimate-revision signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CVLT has a VGM Score of C, with a Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of C and Value Score of D. The Growth Score of B aligns with the company’s longer-term expansion themes, while the VGM Score of C and Zacks Rank #3 indicate investors may want to keep the trend story in perspective.

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CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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