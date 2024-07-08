News & Insights

Commvault Appoints DiRico As CFO, Merrill CCO

July 08, 2024 — 08:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) announced on Monday that Jennifer DiRico will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 12.

Gary Merrill, its current executive and Chief Financial Officer will transition to the role of the company's first Chief Commercial Officer or CCO.

In his new position, Merrill will leverage his expertise to drive the adoption of the Commvault Cloud platform, enhance the company's market reach, and expand its high-growth SaaS business.

DiRico brings nearly a decade of experience from Toast, Inc.

