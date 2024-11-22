Community Health to sell assets in Florida to Adventist Health for $265M in cash

Community Health (CYH) announced that certain subsidiaries of the company have entered into a definitive agreement to sell ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte in Port Charlotte, Florida, certain assets of ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda, in Punta Gorda, Florida, and certain ancillary businesses related to such facilities to subsidiaries of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare for $265M in cash, subject to certain net working capital and other adjustments. Due to the effects of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, the Punta Gorda hospital has indefinitely suspended inpatient operations. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions. This transaction is among the additional potential divestitures discussed on the company’s third quarter 2024earnings calland in subsequent public appearances.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CYH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.