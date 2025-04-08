CommScope Surges 194% in a Year: Is COMM a Must-Have Stock?

Buoyed by a holistic growth model, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM has surged 193.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 31.5%. It has also outperformed its peers like Bandwidth Inc. BAND and Anterix Inc. ATEX. Bandwidth has declined 31.2% and Anterix is down 0.4% over this period. Both Bandwidth and Anetrix appear to be hindered by intense competitive pressure from bigger rivals, who enjoy sufficient operating flexibility to respond to evolving technological changes and bundle competing products and services at little or no incremental costs.

COMM Riding on Portfolio Restructuring

CommScope continues to benefit from stringent cost-cutting measures and focus on core operations. The company is actively pruning its non-core businesses while focusing on inorganic growth to boost its portfolio strength and remain at the forefront of technological innovation by developing solutions to support wireline and wireless network convergence. This has led to a sudden spike in GAAP earnings.



The company has completed the divestiture of its Home Networks business to Vantiva SA (formerly Technicolor SA) to focus more on core operations. The tax-free spin-off is aimed to enable both CommScope and Home Networks to drive innovation while allowing the latter to focus more on go-to-market strategy and develop its own technologies for home and consumer products on the back of a resilient manufacturing model. The restructuring provided flexibility to the Home Networks business with a dedicated research & development team that will be responsible for stimulating growth in a “Connected Home” future.



CommScope has strengthened its portfolio by acquiring Casa Systems' Cable Business assets. The acquisition enhanced CommScope’s market-leading position in Access Network Solutions. It bolstered its virtual CMTS (Cable Modem Termination Systems) and PON (Passive Optical Network) product offerings, bringing significant synergies to the company’s operations. This move aligned with CommScope's strategy to expand its technological capabilities and customer base, especially in the domain of cloud-native network solutions.



The enhanced product offerings enable CommScope to provide more comprehensive solutions, catering to the growing demand for high-speed, reliable network connectivity. By offering a seamless integration of CMTS products, CommScope aims to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. The expected synergies and expanded product offerings underscore the strategic value of this transaction, marking a significant milestone in CommScope's growth and innovation journey.



COMM Antenna to Revolutionize Network Operations

CommScope has launched the HX6-611-6WH/B antenna to revolutionize the way network operators scale their operations by providing a high-capacity microwave backhaul solution that meets the demands of future networks. By operating seamlessly in both the 6 GHz and 11 GHz bands, the HX6-611-6WH/B ensures reliable, long-haul connectivity, making it a critical asset for mobile network operators (MNOs) looking to future-proof their infrastructure.



The HX6-611-6WH/B antenna offers a four-in-one solution capable of replacing as many as four standard microwave antennas. This feature allows MNOs to rapidly expand their backhaul capacity without additional antennas or mounting structures. By consolidating multiple functionalities into a single, easy-to-install unit, CommScope's new antenna not only simplifies the deployment process but also reduces the total cost of ownership.



Industry experts note that the design of the HX6-611-6WH/B antenna directly addresses the challenges associated with future-proofing wireless backhauls. The high-efficiency design, combined with dual-frequency and dual-polarization capabilities, enables network operators to scale their operations quickly and reliably. The antenna is also compliant with FCC Category A and ETSI 302 217 standards, ensuring that it meets the highest regulatory requirements for performance and safety.



For CommScope, the launch of the HX6-611-6WH/B antenna represents a strategic expansion of its ValuLine HX portfolio, reinforcing its position as a leader in network connectivity solutions. The company’s continuous innovation in microwave backhaul technology is expected to boost demand for its products as MNOs seek to upgrade their networks to handle the growing data traffic and connectivity needs of the future. The introduction of this advanced antenna further underscores the company's commitment to delivering high-performance, cost-effective solutions to address the evolving needs of the telecommunications industry.

Estimate Revision Trend of COMM

Earnings estimates for CommScope for 2025 have skyrocketed 178.1% to 89 cents over the past year, while the same for 2026 has surged 115.1% to $1.14. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments about the stock’s growth potential.



End Note

With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technology. Its product portfolio has been specifically designed to help global service providers efficiently deploy fiber networks. This augurs well for its long-term growth prospects. The company also continues to be one of the leading suppliers of intelligent antenna platforms for FirstNet deployments.



The uptrend in estimate revisions further portrays positive sentiments about the stock’s growth potential. The stock delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 73%. It has a VGM Score of A. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CommScope appears primed for further stock price appreciation. Consequently, investors are likely to profit if they bet on this high-flying stock now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

