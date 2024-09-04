CommScope to Boost Network With AI-Driven Solution: Stock to Gain?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently collaborated with Nokia Corporation NOK to develop a cutting-edge AI-driven solution for deploying seamless in-building and campus-wide connectivity to cater to the needs of the former’s diverse industry verticals.

COMM Integrates Wi-Fi With Fiber Solution

Per the partnership, CommScope will combine RUCKUS Network’s industry-leading enterprise Wi-Fi and switching solutions with Nokia’s best-in-class fiber-based Optical LAN to create an integrated infrastructure.



Validated by several Tier 1 service providers worldwide, this solution is poised to support a broad array of intensive bandwidth and latency-sensitive applications, including augmented reality, virtual reality, extended reality, 4K video streaming, conferencing and online gaming. It will also likely support a plethora of IoT devices across diverse sectors such as hospitality, multi-dwelling units, large public venues and education.

COMM-NOK Collaboration: The Payouts

Nokia’s state-of-the-art fiber technology is a game changer for campus and in-building connectivity due to its ability to offer future-proof capacity while significantly reducing power consumption and total cost of ownership. When combined with RUCKUS Networks’ advanced Wi-Fi technology, the solution is expected to deliver robust and scalable connectivity with enhanced bandwidth, reliability and operational efficiency, thereby reducing the energy cost by 40% and total cost of ownership by up to 50%. This will likely enable enterprises to grow their business more sustainably.

Will COMM Stock Benefit From the Collaboration

CommScope has been pursuing strategies that are focused on reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall cost structure. It has a track record of successfully executing annual profit improvement plans and cost-saving initiatives.



With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is dedicated to developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technology. The company’s portfolio of solutions has been specifically designed to help global service providers efficiently deploy fiber networks.



As the demand for faster and more reliable connectivity continues to surge, partnerships like this play a crucial role in shaping the future of telecommunications infrastructure. This collaboration highlights Nokia’s role in supporting CommScope building and embracing opportunities for an advanced network infrastructure. Consequently, these innovations are likely to generate incremental demands for CommScope’s services, leading to higher revenues.

COMM’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of CommScope have gained 12% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 29.5%.



COMM’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

CommScope currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, sells products to a prestigious list of clients, including global Fortune 500 companies in sectors such as cloud giants, enterprises, financial institutions and specialized cloud service providers.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%.



Airgain, Inc. AIRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Based in San Diego, CA, Airgain provides antenna products as integrated wireless solutions. These devices are designed to address vital connectivity requirements during product development and throughout the entire lifecycle of other industries, such as automotive and consumer, in addition to various sectors within an enterprise.

