Comms Group Shifts AGM Venue Amid Growth Plans

Comms Group Limited has announced a change of venue for its Annual General Meeting, now set to take place on November 26, 2024, in Sydney. The hybrid format will allow shareholders to participate either in person or online, reflecting the company’s commitment to accessibility and engagement. This move comes as Comms Group continues to expand its portfolio of cloud-based communications and IT solutions, catering to businesses seeking innovative and secure services.

