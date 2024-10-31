News & Insights

Stocks

Comms Group Shifts AGM Venue Amid Growth Plans

October 31, 2024 — 04:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Comms Group Ltd. (Australia) (AU:CCG) has released an update.

Comms Group Limited has announced a change of venue for its Annual General Meeting, now set to take place on November 26, 2024, in Sydney. The hybrid format will allow shareholders to participate either in person or online, reflecting the company’s commitment to accessibility and engagement. This move comes as Comms Group continues to expand its portfolio of cloud-based communications and IT solutions, catering to businesses seeking innovative and secure services.

For further insights into AU:CCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.