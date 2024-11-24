News & Insights

Comms Group Secures Key Telecom Contract with Global Tech Giant

November 24, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Comms Group Ltd. (Australia) (AU:CCG) has released an update.

Comms Group Ltd., a leader in cloud communications, has secured a significant telecommunications contract with a NASDAQ-listed global technology company. The deal involves providing call-termination services in Australia and New Zealand, projected to generate annual revenues of up to $2 million by late 2025. This contract marks a major milestone in Comms Group’s expansion efforts in the global market.

