Comms Group Secures Key Telecom Contract with Global Tech Giant

Comms Group Ltd. (Australia) (AU:CCG) has released an update.
Comms Group Ltd., a leader in cloud communications, has secured a significant telecommunications contract with a NASDAQ-listed global technology company. The deal involves providing call-termination services in Australia and New Zealand, projected to generate annual revenues of up to $2 million by late 2025. This contract marks a major milestone in Comms Group’s expansion efforts in the global market.
