Comms Group Ltd. Corrects Share Price Announcement

December 02, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Comms Group Ltd. (Australia) (AU:CCG) has released an update.

Comms Group Ltd. has updated its previous announcement to correct the issue price of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) shares to 7.8 cents per share. This adjustment is crucial for investors tracking the company’s stock performance and financial strategies. Such corrections can impact shareholder decisions and market perceptions.

