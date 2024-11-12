Commonwealth Bank Reveals Capital Adequacy Insights

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has disclosed its capital adequacy and risk management measures as of September 2024. These disclosures are in line with Basel III Pillar 3 requirements, which aim to enhance transparency and market discipline within the banking sector. Investors can gain valuable insights into the bank’s financial stability and risk management practices from these recent disclosures.

