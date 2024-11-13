Commerzbank’s EUR 500M Green Notes Stabilisation

Commerzbank (DE:CBK) has released an update.

Commerzbank AG has announced its role as the Stabilisation Coordinator for the issuance of its EUR 500 million Green Tier 2 Fixed-to-Fixed Resettable Subordinated Notes due in 2037. The stabilisation period for these securities, which will be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, will begin on November 13, 2024, with the potential for over-allotment to support market prices. This move underscores Commerzbank’s commitment to sustainable finance, drawing interest from investors keen on green financial instruments.

