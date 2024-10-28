Commerzbank to Stabilise KfW’s EUR 1bn Green Notes

Commerzbank (DE:CBK) has released an update.

Commerzbank announces its role as a Stabilisation Coordinator for the EUR 1 billion Green fixed rate tap notes issued by Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW), guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany. The stabilisation period, managed by Commerzbank and CACIB, will take place on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and aims to support the market price of these securities. Investors should be aware that stabilisation actions are subject to market conditions and may not occur.

