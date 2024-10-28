News & Insights

Stocks

Commerzbank to Stabilise KfW’s EUR 1bn Green Notes

October 28, 2024 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Commerzbank (DE:CBK) has released an update.

Commerzbank announces its role as a Stabilisation Coordinator for the EUR 1 billion Green fixed rate tap notes issued by Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW), guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany. The stabilisation period, managed by Commerzbank and CACIB, will take place on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and aims to support the market price of these securities. Investors should be aware that stabilisation actions are subject to market conditions and may not occur.

For further insights into DE:CBK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.