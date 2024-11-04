Commerzbank Reports on KfW’s EUR 1 Billion Green Notes

Commerzbank (DE:CBK) has released an update.

Commerzbank announced that no stabilisation actions were carried out in connection with the EUR 1 billion Green Notes issued by Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau, underlining the market’s natural absorption of these securities. The notes, due in October 2029, are guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany and offer a 2.375% interest rate, appealing to environmentally conscious investors. This issuance reflects the growing trend of green investments in the financial markets.

