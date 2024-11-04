News & Insights

Stocks

Commerzbank Reports on KfW’s EUR 1 Billion Green Notes

November 04, 2024 — 06:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Commerzbank (DE:CBK) has released an update.

Commerzbank announced that no stabilisation actions were carried out in connection with the EUR 1 billion Green Notes issued by Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau, underlining the market’s natural absorption of these securities. The notes, due in October 2029, are guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany and offer a 2.375% interest rate, appealing to environmentally conscious investors. This issuance reflects the growing trend of green investments in the financial markets.

For further insights into DE:CBK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.