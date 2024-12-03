Commerzbank Launches EUR 500M Senior Notes Offering

Commerzbank (DE:CBK) has released an update.

Commerzbank AG is set to launch a EUR 500 million Fixed Rate to Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due in December 2028, under its MTN Programme. The bank has announced potential stabilisation measures on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to support the market price of these securities during the stabilisation period. This move highlights Commerzbank’s strategic efforts to strengthen its position in the financial markets.

