News & Insights

Stocks

Commerzbank Launches EUR 500M Senior Notes Offering

December 03, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Commerzbank (DE:CBK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Commerzbank AG is set to launch a EUR 500 million Fixed Rate to Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due in December 2028, under its MTN Programme. The bank has announced potential stabilisation measures on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to support the market price of these securities during the stabilisation period. This move highlights Commerzbank’s strategic efforts to strengthen its position in the financial markets.

For further insights into DE:CBK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.