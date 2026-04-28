Markets

Commerce Split Corp Capital's Priority Equity Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/30/26

April 28, 2026 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 4/30/26, Commerce Split Corp Capital Shares's Priority Equity Shares (TSX: YCM-PRA.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.025, payable on 5/8/26. As a percentage of YCM.PRA's recent share price of $5.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.67%.

As of last close, YCM.PRA was trading at a 5.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of YCM.PRA shares, versus YCM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for YCM.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.025 on Commerce Split Corp Capital Shares's Priority Equity Shares:

YCM.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Commerce Split Corp Capital Shares's Priority Equity Shares (TSX: YCM-PRA.TO) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: YCM.TO) are up about 8.1%.

Also see:
 Preferred Stock ETFs
 GUTS Stock Predictions
 Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock ETFs-> GUTS Stock Predictions-> Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.