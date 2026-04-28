Commerce Split Corp Capital's Priority Equity Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/30/26

On 4/30/26, Commerce Split Corp Capital Shares's Priority Equity Shares (TSX: YCM-PRA.TO ) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.025, payable on 5/8/26. As a percentage of YCM.PRA's recent share price of $5.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.67%.

As of last close, YCM.PRA was trading at a 5.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of YCM.PRA shares, versus YCM:

Below is a dividend history chart for YCM.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.025 on Commerce Split Corp Capital Shares's Priority Equity Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Commerce Split Corp Capital Shares's Priority Equity Shares (TSX: YCM-PRA.TO) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: YCM.TO) are up about 8.1%.

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