Commerce Split Corp Capital's Priority Equity Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/30/26

As of last close, YCM.PRA was trading at a 5.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of YCM.PRA shares, versus YCM:
Below is a dividend history chart for YCM.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.025 on Commerce Split Corp Capital Shares's Priority Equity Shares:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Commerce Split Corp Capital Shares's Priority Equity Shares (TSX: YCM-PRA.TO) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: YCM.TO) are up about 8.1%.
Also see: Preferred Stock ETFs
GUTS Stock Predictions
Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
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