Commerce Bancshares Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) released a profit for first quarter of $141.62 million

The company's bottom line came in at $141.62 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $140.66 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $396.51 million from $373.62 million last year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $141.62 Mln. vs. $140.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $396.51 Mln vs. $373.62 Mln last year.

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