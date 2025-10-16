Markets
Commerce Bancshares Earnings Up In Q3

October 16, 2025 — 06:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH), a regional bank holding company, on Thursday reported that net income attributable to the company increased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $141.52 million from $138.01 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.06 versus $1.01 last year.

On average, eight analysts had expected the company to report $1.1 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income rose to $279.46 million from $262.35 million in the previous year.

Non-net interest income increased to $161.51 million from $159.03 million in the prior year.

Net loan swing to 17.33 billion from 16.87 billion in the previous year.

Deposits increased to 24.78 billion from 24.35 billion in the prior year.

In the pre-market trading, Commerce Bancshares is 0.25% higher at $56.80 on the Nasdaq.

