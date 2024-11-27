Is Comfort Systems USA Stock Still a Bargain at Its 52-Week High?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX has been riding a wave of momentum and hit a new 52-week high of $510.79 yesterday before closing lower at $504.12.



The shares of a leading national provider specializing in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services and installations soared 48.6% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry’s 20.8% growth. The stock even fared better than the broader Construction sector’s 10.3% rise and the S&P 500’s 7.1% increase.



The company has been benefiting from sustained demand for its offerings and a solid backlog. Innovation remains at the forefront of its operations. Strong market conditions in the technology and manufacturing sectors, combined with FIX's robust project pipeline, provide a solid foundation for future performance.

Comfort Systems USA’s 3-Month Share Performance



Technical indicators show that FIX stock has been ceaselessly trading above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) since Oct. 26, 2023. The stock is currently trading above the 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA and the 50-day SMA continues to read higher than the 200-day moving average, indicating a bullish trend.

FIX Stock Trades Above 50-Day SMA & 200-Day SMA





As FIX stock soars on solid fundamentals, investors are left debating whether to seize the opportunity now or hold off for a possible pullback. Let’s dive into the factors driving the stock and assess its potential.

FIX’s Sectoral Diversity and Revenue Mix

Having historically grown through organic means and acquisitions of numerous peers and competitors, Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical contracting services. The company’s diversified revenue base has been a significant driver of growth, with industrial clients contributing 60% of revenues in the third quarter of 2024, bolstered by demand in technology, life sciences, and battery plants. Institutional markets, including education, healthcare, and government, provided stability, while service revenues grew 7% and are on track to exceed $1 billion in 2024. This diverse mix has allowed FIX to mitigate cyclical risks in specific sectors.



Management expects high single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth next year. EBITDA margins are projected to remain strong, supported by favorable market conditions.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company’s $5.7 billion backlog — a 32.4% year-over-year increase—demonstrates robust demand across markets. Management’s disciplined approach to project selection focused on high-margin, low-risk opportunities, enables the company to optimize profitability while prioritizing long-term customer relationships and workforce well-being.

Market Trends Driving Demand for Comfort Systems USA

The surge in data center projects, driven by AI adoption and hyperscale computing needs, has been contributing to substantial growth. Liquid cooling systems, dense copper installations, and advanced heat transfer technologies are becoming critical components in this sector. Again, the CHIPS Act and reshoring efforts in the United States have increased demand for semiconductor manufacturing and industrial projects.



Increased investment in energy-efficient building solutions and renewable energy technologies aligns with Comfort Systems USA’s capabilities, particularly in industrial and modular construction.

Comfort Systems USA’s Operational and Technological Strengths

The company has demonstrated consistent leadership in adopting advanced construction and service technologies. The early adoption of Building Information Modeling has positioned the company as a pioneer in the use of prefabrication and modular construction. By integrating mobile technologies and data analytics, the company improves service efficiency and customer satisfaction. Partnerships with industry-leading tech firms and pilots of emerging technologies enable the company to remain at the forefront of innovation.

FIX’s Financial Strength and Strategic Flexibility

The company has maintained robust financial health in 2024. Year-to-date revenue stands at $5.16 billion, with a gross profit of $1.04 billion. The company boasts positive free cash flow for 25 consecutive years, reflecting its strong cash generation capabilities. As of Sept. 30, 2024, it holds $415.6 million in cash, with minimal debt amounting to $68.4 million. The debt-to-EBITDA ratio is remarkably low at 0.09, highlighting its strong balance sheet. The company’s operational liquidity is further supported by an $850 million senior credit facility with no current borrowings.



Record cash flow in the third quarter enabled increased dividends and share repurchases, highlighting management’s confidence in sustained growth. The company’s financial discipline and ability to generate liquidity provide flexibility for future investments, acquisitions, and shareholder returns, strengthening its long-term market position.



Over the past 16 years, Comfort Systems USA has consistently allocated an average of 11% of its capital toward dividend payments to shareholders. Supported by steady free cash flow and a resilient balance sheet, the company has increased its dividend payout for the past 12 consecutive years, underscoring its commitment to shareholder rewards.



FIX is currently paying an annual cash dividend of $1.40 per share, which translates to a payout ratio of around 9%. Check FIX’s dividend history here.

FIX’s Valuation Metrics: Still a Bargain?

FIX’s stock is currently undervalued compared to its industry, as shown in the chart below. However, the stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 30.4X, higher than its five-year median.



The company is also trading currently at a discount compared to other industry players like Watsco, Inc. WSO and AAON, Inc. AAON but premium to EMCOR Group, Inc. EME.



FIX Stock’s Estimate Movement Trending Upward

Analysts are showing confidence in the stock, as indicated by recent upward revisions in earnings per share estimates. The estimated figures for 2024 and 2025 indicate 59.7% and 20.8% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



FIX Stock Returns Higher Than the Industry

Comfort Systems USA’s trailing 12-month ROC outpaces the average of 18.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.



How Should Investors Play the FIX Stock?

Comfort Systems USA continues to solidify its position as a leader in the MEP industry. By combining financial stability, innovative solutions, and a commitment to sustainability, it is well-equipped to capitalize on growth opportunities in diverse markets. Its strong balance sheet, robust cash flows, and dedication to corporate responsibility ensure long-term success and value creation for stakeholders. It has demonstrated consistent growth, generating annual revenues exceeding $6 billion. The focus on innovation, disciplined expansion, and strong cash management positions the company well for sustainable growth in 2025 and beyond.



That said, the stock’s slight premium valuation (compared to its five-year median) could limit near-term upside, making it more suitable for long-term investors who believe in the company’s ability to execute its strategy.



As a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, Comfort Systems USA remains an attractive investment and still offers a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to benefit from resilient market trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.