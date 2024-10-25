News & Insights

Stocks

Comforia Residential REIT Secures 3 Billion Yen Loan

October 25, 2024 — 04:35 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc. (JP:3282) has released an update.

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc. has announced its decision to borrow 3,000 million yen from SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited, aiming to finance the acquisition of new investment assets. This short-term loan features a one-year term and a variable interest rate linked to the JBA 1-month yen TIBOR. The additional funds will increase Comforia’s total interest-bearing debt to 175,029 million yen as of November 1, 2024.

For further insights into JP:3282 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.