Comforia Residential REIT Secures 3 Billion Yen Loan

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc. (JP:3282) has released an update.

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc. has announced its decision to borrow 3,000 million yen from SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited, aiming to finance the acquisition of new investment assets. This short-term loan features a one-year term and a variable interest rate linked to the JBA 1-month yen TIBOR. The additional funds will increase Comforia’s total interest-bearing debt to 175,029 million yen as of November 1, 2024.

For further insights into JP:3282 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.