Comforia Residential REIT Earns GRESB Recognition in 2024

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc. has achieved notable recognition in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment by securing a ‘2 Stars’ rating and the ‘Green Star’ designation for the fourth consecutive year. Additionally, it received the highest ‘A Level’ for ESG disclosure among listed property companies and REITs. The company continues to focus on sustainability and energy efficiency in its property management strategies.

