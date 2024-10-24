News & Insights

Cometa S.r.l. Launches Offer for Servizi Italia

October 24, 2024 — 02:50 pm EDT

Servizi Italia S.p.A. (IT:SRI) has released an update.

Cometa S.r.l. has launched a voluntary total public offer for the ordinary shares of Servizi Italia S.p.A., seeking to acquire a significant portion of its share capital. The offer period is set from October 28 to November 15, 2024, with a consideration of €2.37 per share to be paid on November 22, 2024. This move is part of Cometa’s strategic investment in the healthcare services provider listed on Euronext Milan.

