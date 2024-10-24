Cometa S.r.l. Launches Offer for Servizi Italia

Servizi Italia S.p.A. (IT:SRI) has released an update.

Cometa S.r.l. has launched a voluntary total public offer for the ordinary shares of Servizi Italia S.p.A., seeking to acquire a significant portion of its share capital. The offer period is set from October 28 to November 15, 2024, with a consideration of €2.37 per share to be paid on November 22, 2024. This move is part of Cometa’s strategic investment in the healthcare services provider listed on Euronext Milan.

For further insights into IT:SRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.