Comet Ridge Advances Mahalo Gas Hub Projects

December 05, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Comet Ridge Ltd (AU:COI) has released an update.

Comet Ridge Limited has reported significant progress in its Mahalo Gas Hub Projects, with successful drilling and strong gas volumes at Mahalo East, a move to Front End Engineering Design at Mahalo JV, and ongoing environmental approval processes at Mahalo North. The company’s efforts, supported by a $5 million grant from the Queensland Government, position it well for future developments in the east coast gas market.

For further insights into AU:COI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

