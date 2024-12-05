Comet Ridge Advances Mahalo Gas Hub Projects

Comet Ridge Ltd (AU:COI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Comet Ridge Limited has reported significant progress in its Mahalo Gas Hub Projects, with successful drilling and strong gas volumes at Mahalo East, a move to Front End Engineering Design at Mahalo JV, and ongoing environmental approval processes at Mahalo North. The company’s efforts, supported by a $5 million grant from the Queensland Government, position it well for future developments in the east coast gas market.

For further insights into AU:COI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.