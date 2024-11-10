Comet Ridge Advances with Mahalo East Gas Project

Comet Ridge Ltd (AU:COI) has released an update.

Comet Ridge Ltd has successfully completed the drilling phase of its Mahalo East gas project, with strong gas desorption observed from the Mahalo East 1 core. The project, supported by a $5 million grant from the Queensland Government, has promising gas volumes that align with expectations. This development positions Comet Ridge as a key player in the high-quality gas production fairway of the Mahalo Hub.

