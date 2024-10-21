Comerica price target raised to $51 from $43 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Comerica (CMA) to $51 from $43 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Comerica beat on lower provisions and lower expenses, with in-line revenues and weak loan trends. Comerica lowered loan, deposit, and fee guidance, but raised net interest income and reduced the tax rate, leading Wells to increase estimates and target.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CMA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.