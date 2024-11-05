News & Insights

Comerica announces additional 10M share repurchase program

November 05, 2024 — 04:20 pm EST

The board approved the authorization to purchase up to an additional 10M shares of Comerica (CMA) outstanding common stock. This authorization is in addition to the 5M shares remaining at Sept. 30, under the board’s prior authorizations for the share repurchase program. There is no expiration date for the share repurchase program.

Read More on CMA:

