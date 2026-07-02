Comcast's Data Advantage: Can Targeted Streaming Ads Offset the Decline in Pay TV?

Key Points

Comcast’s years of cable-box viewing data could give it an edge in targeted streaming and CTV ads.

That same data-driven strategy carries real risks around viewer experience, churn, and privacy rules.

10 stocks we like better than Comcast ›

As legacy pay‑TV fades, Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) could turn its long‑running cable box data into a powerful edge in streaming ad targeting and measurement. Watch the video below to see how this opportunity, and its risks, may impact investors.

*This video was published on Jun. 17, 2026.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Should you buy stock in Comcast right now?

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Jeff Santoro has positions in Amazon. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Toby Bordelon has positions in Amazon and Roku and has the following options: short July 2026 $110 calls on Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Roku. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.