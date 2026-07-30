Comcast vs. Shopify: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Comcast offers a massive global media footprint and significant cash flow generation from its connectivity and theme park businesses.

Shopify continues to see rapid growth as its all-in-one commerce platform becomes essential infrastructure for millions of merchants worldwide.

Which of these market leaders is the better fit for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Comcast ›

Investors often weigh the stability of established media giants against the rapid expansion of ecommerce platforms. We compare Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) to see which is the better buy today.

Comcast provides global connectivity and media experiences through its massive Xfinity and NBCUniversal brands. Shopify offers the essential internet infrastructure that allows millions of merchants to run businesses across various online and offline channels. These companies represent two different ways to play the digital economy, appealing to value seekers and growth investors alike.

The case for Comcast

Comcast operates as a global media and technology leader, delivering broadband, wireless, and video services through its Xfinity brand. The connectivity and communication stocks space remains highly competitive, but the company maintains a massive base of over 30 million broadband subscribers. Following the 2026 separation of Versant Media Group, the business has focused more tightly on its Content and Experiences segments, which serve global audiences through film, television, and theme parks.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $123.7 billion, showing flat growth compared to the previous year. Despite the lack of top-line expansion, the company reported a net income of approximately $20.0 billion. This resulted in a net margin of 16.2%, which represents the percentage of total revenue that remains as profit after all operating and non-operating expenses are paid.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.1x, which compares total debt to shareholder equity to show reliance on borrowed money. The current ratio of 0.9x measures the company's ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets. Free cash flow for FY 2025 reached nearly $21.9 billion, representing the cash a company generates after paying for its operations and capital equipment.

The case for Shopify

Shopify provides the digital backbone for millions of merchants across 175 countries, offering tools for payments, shipping, and marketing. The platform is highly diversified, with no single merchant accounting for more than 5% of total revenue. Critical operational dependencies for the business include cloud hosting services provided by Alphabet and third-party payment processors such as PayPal.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $11.6 billion, representing a significant revenue growth of 30.1% over the prior year. The company reported a net income of close to $1.2 billion for the period. This produced a net margin of 10.7%, reflecting the portion of sales converted into actual profit during the fiscal year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.0x, meaning the company carries no debt relative to its shareholder equity. Its current ratio of 6.0x shows high liquidity by comparing short-term assets to short-term liabilities. Free cash flow reached nearly $2.0 billion for FY 2025, though note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 22.1% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Comcast faces high risks from cyberattacks, recently agreeing to a $117.5 million settlement for an Xfinity data breach. The company also deals with intense competition in broadband and streaming from fiber-based operators and 5G wireless providers. Macroeconomic conditions and significant noncash impairment charges, like the $8.6 billion writedown for Sky, add volatility to financial results.

Shopify faces significant legal risks, including complex wiretapping and data-privacy class actions. Operationally, it relies heavily on third-party digital infrastructure from Alphabet and PayPal, where any service disruption poses systemic risks. Furthermore, its aggressive push into the enterprise market faces stiff competition from Salesforce and Adobe.

Valuation comparison

While Comcast trades at a low Forward P/E, Shopify commands a high premium based on its P/S ratio and growth trajectory.

Metric Comcast Shopify Forward P/E 6.9x 71.0x P/S ratio 0.7x 14.6x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Shopify, though Comcast's recent results deserve more credit than the market has given them. Peacock just turned profitable for the first time, wireless lines crossed a major milestone, and the company beat earnings estimates in its most recent quarter. There is clearly life in this business.

What worries me is that Comcast is in the middle of a complicated transition. Broadband subscribers are still declining, the company just paused its share buyback program ahead of a planned NBCUniversal spinoff, and the core connectivity business faces intense competition from fiber and fixed wireless providers. There are a lot of moving parts for investors to track, and the structural headwinds in cable are not going away.

Shopify, by contrast, is a cleaner and more exciting growth story. Revenue is accelerating, the company just crossed a major revenue milestone, and its stock has pulled back sharply despite strong results, creating an attractive entry point.

Comcast may sort itself out over time, but Shopify offers a clearer path forward for a long-term investor right now.

Should you buy stock in Comcast right now?

Before you buy stock in Comcast, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Comcast wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,081!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,166,221!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 30, 2026.

Sara Appino has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Alphabet, PayPal, Salesforce, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe, short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe, and short September 2026 $47.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.