Markets
CMCSA

Comcast Corp. Reveals Decline In Q2 Income

July 23, 2026 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.526 billion, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $11.123 billion, or $2.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.710 billion or $1.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $29.940 billion from $30.313 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.526 Bln. vs. $11.123 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $2.98 last year. -Revenue: $29.940 Bln vs. $30.313 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMCSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.