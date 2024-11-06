Comba Telecom Maintains Stable Share Capital for October

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings (HK:2342) has released an update.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings maintained its authorized share capital at HKD 500 million with no changes in the number of shares or par value for October 2024. The stability in their equity position may interest investors looking for consistent performance indicators amidst fluctuating market trends.

