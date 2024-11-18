News & Insights

Comba Telecom Announces Leadership Change

November 18, 2024 — 04:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings (HK:2342) has released an update.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings has announced a leadership change with the resignation of Mr. Xu Huijun as executive director and president, effective November 18, 2024, to focus on personal commitments. Succeeding him is Ms. Huo Xinru, who will step up as president while continuing her role as an executive director, bringing extensive experience from her previous roles within the company. This transition marks a significant shift in leadership at Comba Telecom, an important detail for investors and market watchers.

