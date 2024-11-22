Comal S.p.A. Wins Contract for Solar Trackers

Comal S.p.A. (IT:CML) has released an update.

Comal S.p.A. has secured a contract with a prominent Italian energy company to supply its innovative ‘SUN HUNTER’ trackers for a 3.48 MWp photovoltaic plant in Borgo Montello. The SUN HUNTER tracker, known for enhancing energy output and reducing wind damage, exemplifies Comal’s commitment to advancing renewable energy technologies.

