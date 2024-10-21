News & Insights

Comal S.p.A. to Highlight Achievements at Investor Conference

October 21, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Comal S.p.A. (IT:CML) has released an update.

Comal S.p.A. is set to showcase its record-breaking achievements and future growth strategies at the ‘Next Gems’ Conference in Milan, engaging with both national and international investors. The event presents a valuable platform for Comal to highlight its leadership in the solar energy sector and its innovative approach to photovoltaic plant construction.

