Comal S.p.A. Boosts Growth with €5 Million Minibond

November 18, 2024 — 12:22 pm EST

Comal S.p.A. (IT:CML) has released an update.

Comal S.p.A. has issued a €5 million minibond, subscribed by Banco Desio and Banca Valsabbina, to fund the growth and commercialization of its proprietary “SUN HUNTER” solar trackers. This move aims to strengthen Comal’s production capabilities and market position in the renewable energy sector both domestically and internationally. With this financial boost, Comal is poised to expand its innovative offerings and solidify its leadership in the industry.

