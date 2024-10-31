Columbia Sportswear Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Columbia Sportswear ( (COLM) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Columbia Sportswear presented to its investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company is a global leader in the outdoor, active, and lifestyle products sector, offering a wide range of apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment under multiple brands, including Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Columbia Sportswear Company revealed a 5% decline in net sales compared to the previous year, totaling $931.8 million. Despite the drop in sales, the company maintained a strong financial position with over $370 million in cash and no borrowings, while implementing a new ACCELERATE Growth Strategy aimed at boosting brand presence and attracting a younger, active audience.

Key financial metrics showed a decrease in operating income to $112.5 million from the previous year’s $134.6 million and diluted earnings per share dropping to $1.56 from $1.70. The company repurchased $230.9 million worth of common stock and saw an expansion in gross margin due to lower freight costs and a favorable sales mix. Additionally, the ACCELERATE Growth Strategy highlights a consumer-centric approach to elevate brand engagement and innovation in product offerings.

Looking ahead, Columbia Sportswear anticipates net sales for the full year 2024 to decline by 3% to 5% compared to 2023, with a projected operating income ranging between $257 million and $284 million. Despite current challenges, the company remains committed to achieving profitable growth through strategic investments and enhanced consumer experiences.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.