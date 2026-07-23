Columbia Banking System Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Columbia Banking System (COLB) released earnings for second quarter of $208 million

The company's bottom line totaled $208 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.5% to $677 million from $511 million last year.

Columbia Banking System earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $208 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $677 Mln vs. $511 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.