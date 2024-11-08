Colowide Reports Foreign Exchange Loss Amid Currency Fluctuations

Colowide Co., Ltd. (JP:7616) has released an update.

Colowide Co., Ltd. reported a foreign exchange loss of 1,354 million yen for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025 due to currency fluctuations affecting loans to overseas subsidiaries. This resulted in a net foreign exchange loss of 561 million yen for the interim period after offsetting earlier gains.

For further insights into JP:7616 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.