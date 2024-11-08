News & Insights

Colowide Reports Foreign Exchange Loss Amid Currency Fluctuations

November 08, 2024 — 02:04 am EST

Colowide Co., Ltd. (JP:7616) has released an update.

Colowide Co., Ltd. reported a foreign exchange loss of 1,354 million yen for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025 due to currency fluctuations affecting loans to overseas subsidiaries. This resulted in a net foreign exchange loss of 561 million yen for the interim period after offsetting earlier gains.

