Color Star Technology Co Ltd trading halted, news pending

19:50 EST Color Star Technology (ADD) Co Ltd trading halted, news pending
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ADD:
- Color Star Technology announces 100-for-1 reverse share split
- Color Star Technology Restructures Convertible Debt
- Color Star Technology Announces Major Securities Offering
- Color Star Technology regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum closing bid price
- Color Star prices initial $7M tranche of senior secured convertible notes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.