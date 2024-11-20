Color Star gets Nasdaq notification letter regarding bid price deficiency

Color Star Technology (ADD) announced that on November 14, the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market notifying the Company that the minimum bid price per share for its Class A ordinary shares has been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and the Company therefore no longer meets the minimum bid price requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 555 a 2.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ADD:
- Color Star Technology Co Ltd trading halted, news pending
- Color Star Technology announces 100-for-1 reverse share split
- Color Star Technology Restructures Convertible Debt
- Color Star Technology Announces Major Securities Offering
- Color Star Technology regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum closing bid price
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.