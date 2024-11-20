News & Insights

Color Star gets Nasdaq notification letter regarding bid price deficiency

November 20, 2024 — 04:15 pm EST

Color Star Technology (ADD) announced that on November 14, the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market notifying the Company that the minimum bid price per share for its Class A ordinary shares has been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and the Company therefore no longer meets the minimum bid price requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 555 a 2.

