CollPlant (CLGN), Stratasys Initiate Study for Breast Implants

CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN and Stratasys Ltd. SSYS recently announced the initiation of a pre-clinical study with 200cc commercial-sized regenerative implants printed on a Stratasys Origin 3D printer.

The study is likely to focus on the ability of implants to grow natural breast tissue and completely degrade over time. As part of the study, 3D printed breast implants consisting of 200cc in the volume of CollPlant's rhCollagen-based bioinks produced on a Stratasys' Origin printer are to be tested. The pre-clinical study marks a significant step forward in the companies’ combined effort to provide patients with care using regenerative medicine instead of traditional implants.

More on the News

While CollPlant is a cutting-edge firm in regenerative and aesthetic medicine, creating innovative technologies and products based on its rhCollagen for tissue regeneration and organ production, Stratasys is a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions. Stratasys modified the Origin printer to print the regenerative implants after the two companies announced a collaboration in April 2023. CollPlant is expecting to have initial results from the study in the first half of 2025.

The collaboration between CollPlant and Stratasys is currently focused on developing a bioprinting solution for CollPlant's breast implants as well as ways to expedite the implant's construction process. The goal of the study is to evaluate the implants' capacity to stimulate the formation of native breast tissue and eventually degrade entirely.

A substantial share of the total addressable breast implant market is likely to be captured by CollPlant's innovative breast implants, which are designed to regenerate an individual's natural breast tissue without triggering an immune reaction. These implants could offer a ground-breaking substitute for reconstructive and cosmetic procedures.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by The Brainy Insights, the global breast implant market is estimated to be $3 billion, while breast reconstruction and augmentation procedures represent the second most common plastic surgery procedure performed worldwide.

The most common breast augmentation or reconstruction procedures utilize synthetic breast implantations made of silicone, an artificial substitution for natural regenerated tissue with a risk of complications.

Price Performance

For the year-to-date period, CLGN’s shares have lost 24.1% against the industry’s rise of 0.2%. The S&P 500 increased 17.7% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CLGN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Universal Health Service UHS and ABM Industries ABM. While Universal Health Service sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ABM Industries carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Universal Health Service has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 14.58%.

Universal Health Service has gained 41.1% compared with the industry's 34.8% rise so far this year.

ABM Industries’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.34%.

ABM's shares have risen 24.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (CLGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.