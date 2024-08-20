News & Insights

CollPlant Biotechnologies Posts Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

August 20, 2024 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) posted a second quarter net loss of $4.21 million or $0.37 per share compared to profit of $5.76 million or $0.49 per share, a year ago. Non-GAAP net loss was $3.8 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.53 basic per share, prior year.

Revenue was $249 thousand compared to $10.18 million. The company said the decrease in revenues is mainly related to the achievement of a milestone with respect to the AbbVie agreement, which triggered a $10 million payment in 2023.

