CollPlant Biotechnologies Eyes Market with Innovative Implants

CollPlant Biotechnologies has reported promising pre-clinical results for its innovative 3D-printed regenerative breast implants, designed to address a $3 billion market. Despite a decline in revenue, the company is actively pursuing collaborations to leverage its rhCollagen technology, aiming to enhance its financial position and advance its development programs.

