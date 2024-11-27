News & Insights

CollPlant Biotechnologies Eyes Market with Innovative Implants

November 27, 2024 — 07:52 am EST

Collplant Holdings (CLGN) has released an update.

CollPlant Biotechnologies has reported promising pre-clinical results for its innovative 3D-printed regenerative breast implants, designed to address a $3 billion market. Despite a decline in revenue, the company is actively pursuing collaborations to leverage its rhCollagen technology, aiming to enhance its financial position and advance its development programs.

