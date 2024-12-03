Collins Foods upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi

Citi analyst Sam Teeger upgraded Collins Foods (CLLFF) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of A$9.38, up from A$7.88. Citing same-store sales growth underpinned by improved execution and cost of goods sold tailwinds, the firm sees a pathway for improved medium-term profitability for the core KFC Australia franchise, the analyst tells investors.

